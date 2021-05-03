Chidinma Ekile Switches To Gospel Music

One year after singing Holy, Chidinma Ekile popularly called Miss Kedike has fully embraced gospel music quitting the secular industry.

Chidinma on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to announce that she is now a gospel singer. The announcement coincided with her 30th birthday.

“My name is minister Chidinma Ekile. I’m a crusader of the Gospel of Jesus. I’m a crusader of the gospel of Jesus Christ,” she said.

She has also dropped a new single titled “Jehova Overdo” Under her new music label Eezee Concepts.

The label is home to gospel star, Mercy Chinwo, Judi Kay among others.

Many of her fans in reaction hailed her for the switch and some dropped comments saying they are anticipating a collaboration between her, Mercy Chinwo, and Judi Kay.