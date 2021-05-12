Chidinma Ekile Seen Preaching In Beer Parlour

Days after announcing that she has dumped secular music for gospel, famous Nigerian singer, Chidinma Ekile, has taken her evangelism to the next level.

The Igbo born music star shared video of herself preaching the gospel of God to drinkers in a beer palour.

“Street Evangelism. The other day during our street evangelism.” Chidinma wrote, as she shared the video.

It would be recalled that Chidinma took to Instagram to make the announcement, the 30-year-old wrote;

“MY NAME IS MINISTER CHIDINMA EKILE. I’M A CRUSADER OF THE GOSPEL OF JESUS… I’M A CRUSADER OF THE GOSPEL OF JESUS CHRIST”

One Malik the king wrote, “Let her respect people na! If it was a native doctor who went there with his regalia to perform, they will start taking”

Blinxcavali wrote, “Since she chose to record it for the gram, her reward is clout. Do it in secret and God that sees in secret will reward openly”

Exclusive Oracle wrote, “Everybody should respect their limit … Meet people one on one don’t interrupt other peoples businesses … Na over sabi dey cause am”

Adebayo Mecury wrote, “Those men go still drink tomorrow.. Trust me”.