Chidinma: Ataga Does Not Deserve Murder Because Of His Libido – FFK

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, FFK, has said Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, does not deserve to be murdered because of his high libido.

Ataga was murdered by a 300 level student of the University of Lagos, Chidinma Ojukwu.

This was while they were lodged in a hotel where they had sex as confessed by the suspect.

Reacting to the news, Fani-Kayode said on Twitter, “Mr. Usifo Ataga was butchered in cold blood. The fact that he went to a hotel to sleep with a 21-year-old woman does not mean he deserves to be butchered.

“He was slaughtered and gutted like a barbecue pig in an abattoir and his blood was drained simply because he has a high libido and a weakness for women. Some people are now trying to rationalise his murder and justify it and they are claiming that he “deserved what he got!” This is utterly shameful.

“This man was BUTCHERED in cold-blood by a cowardly, worthless, dangerous, conflicted, psychotic, drug-crazed, sociopathic, psychopathic, predatory, wicked, heartless prostitute & monstrous sex maniac who stole his money after cutting his throat and slicing open his stomach.

“She watched him die slowly and probably enjoyed every minute of it as the demons in her rejoiced and screamed “hail satan!”. This was a triumph for the devil & no-one else & the man was the victim whilst this heartless Dalilah and Jezebel that gutted him was the predator.

“Mr. Ataga leaves behind his parents, his wife and his two beautiful children. Can you imagine what they must be going through right now? Who will speak for him and who will fight for them? Who will ensure that justice is served?

“The bitch from hell that murdered him deserves to be prosecuted to the fullest, convicted of first-degree murder & hanged by the neck until she is dead according to the law. She must pay the price for what she has done otherwise it will encourage others to do the same.

“As far as I am concerned, the creature is no better than a blood-lusting and bloodthirsty terrorist and I pray she burns in hell after she is hanged.”

He quoted one David Igho who said, “U should pray for ur son, ur brother to be stabbed to death if they dare cheat on their wives, because u gave birth to saints including ur mother, since death is the price to pay for cheating & since seeing other people’s brothers & son’s blood is what you enjoy seeing.”