Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid: Rudiger Speaks On Revenge Against Suarez

Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger has said that he won’t be out for revenge against Luis Suarez when both players face each other again in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Both players had a face-off after Suarez pinched the thigh of Rudiger leading to a brief squabble between them.

Asked if he would take revenge when Chelsea face Atletico Madrid today, Rudiger said, “At the end of the day this is not something that gives me a boost or something like this.

“He defends his badge, I defend mine. This is all, this is all. I go with no feeling any pressure for his revenge or anything like this.

“I am just focused on our targets and that is to win the game and get through because Atletico is not only Luis Suarez.

“Honestly, he’s a world-class player. He’s shown it at every club he has been in Europe, Liverpool, Barcelona, Ajax, and now Atletico. He’s a very, very good player and he has a lot of fight in him and obviously, he’s a top opponent.

“He just defends his badge by trying to fight for his team.”