Chelsea Player, Rudiger Tells Buhari To Stop Killing #EndSARS Protesters

Chelsea player, Antonio Rudiger has condemned the Lekki toll gate shooting which dispersed the EndSARS protesters on Tuesday.

The footballer who had lent his voice in support of the protests in its initial stages expressed shock at the shooting.

Rudiger urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army to stop the killing of protesters who are demanding an end to police brutality.

He wrote: “After my short statement about Nigeria already last week I’m now even more shocked about how the situation there has got more and more out of control.

“This saddens me so much. This has absolutely nothing to do with democracy. It is more like a military rule and it’s a violation of human rights at the highest order.

“President @muhammadubuhari and the Nigerian Army, stop killing peaceful young protesters. Stop killing the people you are supposed to protect. The protesters didn’t ask for war, just for a better Nigeria.”