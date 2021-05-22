Sports

Chelsea Manager Tuchel Hints On Working With Harry Kane

Damola Areo2 hours ago
2
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has said that every manager in the world would dream to work with Tottenham striker, Harry Kane.

Tuchel said this at a conference ahead of his side’ clash against Aston Villa.

This is as Kane hints on exiting Tottenham with Chelsea and Manchester City his likely destination.

“If you find any coach around the world who would not like to have Harry Kane in his team, call me again,” Tuchel said.

“I would like to speak with the guy and hear about his ideas of scoring and attacking.

“Everybody loves Harry Kane but let’s be very, very clear, he is a player for Tottenham. ”

“He has a long-term contract and we will not get involved in any press conference with any disrespectful comments about that.”

