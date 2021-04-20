Chelsea, Man City To Pull Out Of European Super League

The 20-team competition was designed by the European giants to guarantee revenue from regular matches against one another without the risk of failing to qualify for 15 founder members.

The 12 teams had signed up to share an initial pot of over 3.5 billion euros.

However, the plan was fiercely criticised by even their own players and managers for acting as a closed shop.

“It’s not a sport when the relation between effort and reward doesn’t exist,” said Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

“It’s not a sport when success is already guaranteed, it’s not a sport if it doesn’t matter if you lose.”

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford shared an image on Twitter of one of the banners which covers the stands at Old Trafford.

The banner carries a quote from the club’s legendary former manager Sir Matt Busby, which reads: “Football is nothing without fans”.

