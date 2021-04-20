Sports

Chelsea, Man City To Pull Out Of European Super League

Damola Areo2 hours ago
1
european super league

The 20-team competition was designed by the European giants to guarantee revenue from regular matches against one another without the risk of failing to qualify for 15 founder members.

The 12 teams had signed up to share an initial pot of over 3.5 billion euros.

However, the plan was fiercely criticised by even their own players and managers for acting as a closed shop.

“It’s not a sport when the relation between effort and reward doesn’t exist,” said Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

“It’s not a sport when success is already guaranteed, it’s not a sport if it doesn’t matter if you lose.”

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford shared an image on Twitter of one of the banners which covers the stands at Old Trafford.

The banner carries a quote from the club’s legendary former manager Sir Matt Busby, which reads: “Football is nothing without fans”.

AFP

Tags
Damola Areo2 hours ago
1

Related Articles

The Best Football Awards 2019: FIFA Releases Statement About Reports Of Electoral Fraud

FIFA Gives Verdict On Super League

11 hours ago
UCL: Tottenham's Mourinho Makes 'Strong Vow' Ahead Leipzig Clash

Mourinho Won’t Get Another Job In England – Carragher

13 hours ago
Coronavirus: Liverpool's Klopp In The Dark On EPL Title Coronation

Super League: I Won’t Walk Away From Liverpool – Klopp

13 hours ago
'Real Madrid's New Stadium Will Be The Best Stadium Of The Future' - President Perez (image courtesy AFP)

Super League Not For The Rich But To Save Football – Perez

13 hours ago
Back to top button