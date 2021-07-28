Entertainment

Charly Boys Reacts As Tunde Bakare Hits Out At Buhari

Damola Areo2 hours ago
3
Entertainer Charly Boy has reacted to Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Citadel Global Community Church and his rant against the situation of things in Nigeria.

Bakare who was President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in 2011 lamented that the president has turned against him.

He said this while delivering a sermon to his congregation.

Bakare said, “Sovereignty is not in your hand anymore, you are the commander-in-chief of nothing, except the people who put you there. The highest office in the land is the office of the citizen. Nigerians are going to rise and demand their rights.

“I served you, I respected you, I did everything to make it work for you but you turned against me and God has turned against you.”

In reaction, Charlyboy tweeted: “E be like some Pastors der head don dey reset. We are all in the same pot sha.”

