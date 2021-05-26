Entertainment
Charly Boy Sustains Facial Injuries After Falling Off Scooter
Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, has revealed that he suffered an accident then thanked God for healing him well.
The grandfather shared photos of the injuries he sustained on his face after he fell on his scooter.
He wrote in the caption:
See as I go fall on top my scooter Scatter my face.
Thank God am healing very wella.
All those wey SORRY for me God bless una.
All those wey yab me, dey call me Agbaya, biko allow me catch my cruise jare!!!