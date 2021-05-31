Champions Leagues: Guardiola Told To Apologise To Man City Players

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has been told to apologise to his players following their Cham[pions League final loss.

City lost the final to Chelsea with a lone goal from Kai Havertz.

Guardiola’s team selection on the night was criticised by many pundits including former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Jamie O’Hara.

“I couldn’t believe what I was watching.

“It’s one of the worst performances I’ve seen from Manchester City in a long time. Bottle jobs. And an absolute disaster of a team selection from Pep Guardiola.

“I cannot believe he got it so wrong in such a big moment.

“Chelsea were brilliant, they were solid, they were organised. They were all over Man City in the first-half. They had their number.

“Guardiola got it so wrong with the team selection with no holding midfielder. If Timo Werner could shoot, it would have been 3-0 at half-time. They were all over them.

“I couldn’t believe what I was watching. It was a disgrace from Pep Guardiola,” O’Hara told TalkSPORT.