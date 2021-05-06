Champions League: Why Real Madrid Lost 2-0 To Chelsea – Zidane

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, has said his side failed in attack which is why they lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final encounter.

The first leg ended 1-1 in Spain.

Goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount secured Chelsea’s third Champions League final and will be facing Manchester City.

“We can say that yes, they deserved the win,” Zidane told beIN Sport

“We fought and tried but they deserved to win and go through.

“The players who have played tonight were fit to play. I’m proud of my boys: we tried, we have got this far – just one game from the final.

“Chelsea played a great match and have gone through and we have to say well done to them.

“We needed to be better going forward. We didn’t have any clear chances, they made a number of them and that’s football.

“But as I’ve said, I’m very proud of my boys. Now we rest and think of the Liga. Of course we’re not happy.

“When you lose a semi-final you can’t be happy and that’s normal. It’s tough to take, but tomorrow we’ll be back out on the training pitch ready to go again.”