Champions League: UEFA Set To Change Format Permanently

UEFA has said that it is considering having a a “final eight” as a way of rounding up the Champiosn League as from 2024.

The European football governing body had adopted the single-country one leg format to concluded the 2019/2020 Champions League season.

The body is now looking forward to making the format permanent as from 2024.

“We know there are many elements that need to be taken into account, like calendar and organisational constraints, fans’ involvement, economic implications. But we will for sure study this format and its variations for our upcoming discussions.

“Single knock-out matches obviously favour uncertainty and emotions.

“We received great feedback from clubs, broadcasters and other partners as well as from the fans,” Giorgio Marchetti, UEFA’s deputy general secretary, told the PA news agency:.

The 2019/2020 Champions League’s final stages was played in Lisbon, while Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen hosted the closing games of the Europa League in Germany.