Champions League: Tuchel Wary Of A Chelsea Clash With PSG

Chelsea have qualified for the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League after beating Atletico Madrid 2-0 last night.

Their Round of 16 encounter ended 3-0 on aggregate with Hakim Ziyech and Emerson netting for The Blues last night.

They join Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, FC Porto, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter finals.

Speaking about the coming draw, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel expressed fear of clashing with his former club Paris Dt Germain.

“The draw? I am not sure that I want to come across PSG because they are strong,” Tuchel told RMC.

