Champions League: Owen Predicts PSG To Beat Barcelona

Former England international, Michael Owen has said that Paris St Germain will beat Barcelona when they face off again in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Their first leg ended 4-1 at the Camo Nou with Barcelona now to travel to Paris for the concluding part of the fixture.

Speaking to BetVictor, Owen said: “It looks like Barcelona’s European campaign is all but over. A 4-1 thumping on home soil may have been a shock to some, but this Barca side has been on the wane for some time.

“Again, like a couple of ties on the night, they’ll need to go for it at some stage, and when they do, I think that’s when they could be opened up.

“There aren’t many teams better on the counter than PSG, so I’ll be siding with the Parisians to make it back-to-back wins against the Catalans. PSG 2, Barcelona 1.”

Commenting on the Liverpool vs RB Leipzig match, Owen said, “Domestically, Liverpool are struggling at home. Six defeats in a row in the Premier League at Anfield is quite unbelievable, but I do feel switching to Europe could bring out the best in the Reds.

“Liverpool were excellent in the first leg, winning 2-0, meaning Leipzig will eventually need to throw caution to the wind at some point in the match.

“With that in mind, I think the Reds will get a much-needed win and go through to the next round. Liverpool 2, RB Leipzig 1.”