Chacha Eke’s Outburst: How Drugs Intake, Hardship, Allegedly Caused It

Report has claimed that hardship and drugs intake has caused the recent outburst of popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke.

This is coming after the popular Nolly wood actress took to social media to cry out about her marriage.

The Ebonyi state born mother of three shared a video on her Instagram page, revealing she’s tired of her 7 years old marriage to Nollywood director, Austin Faani and wants to move on.

Chacha’s brother, Aik Eke, later took to social media to claim her marriage didn’t suffer domestic violence after the news spread like wildfire.

She also did a video of herself lying in a hospital bed, claiming she has been diagnosed of bipolar disorder.

Many Nigerians rubbished the claim, branded her a liar, and called out her husband for being the mastermind behind the video.

Furthermore, Aik Eke took to his Instagram page to blast her husband, Austin, claiming he forced Chacha to do the video in order to save his name.

Kemi Filani News has alleged that Chacha Eke’s outburst was a result of the alleged consumption of drugs.

The source close to the couple alleged that the actress was introduced into taking weed and other drugs by the husband and whenever she’s not “high” she breaks down which is allegedly the cause of her outburst.

The source further alleged that the couple has gone broke due to their new lifestyle and Chacha who is like the breadwinner of the home could not take it any longer.

“Who doesn’t know Chacha’s weed and drug story in Asaba? She needs to be taken for rehab as she is in a very bad state now. The couple is currently in so much debt of which most of the money is believed to have gone into their drug lifestyle. She is currently being “treated” by Austin’s doctor friend but trust me, she needs to be in a rehab Center.

Apparently, she is frustrated whenever she isn’t high on drugs and bears her truth during such moments. I believe she wasn’t high on the day she came on SM to tell the world she is done. He introduced her to it, that’s why her brother called him out. Even the family knows”