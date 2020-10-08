Chacha Eke Denies Leaving Marriage Due To Domestic Violence

Popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke has denied rumours that she left her husband because of domestic violence.

The actress had, a few days ago, shared a video which was mistaken to mean she was suffering domestic violence in her marriage.

Sharing a new video from a hospital bed, Chacha Eke said that her husband has never laid his hands on her.

She also revealed that she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

She said, “Five days ago, I made a video saying that my marriage to Austin Faani is over. That video came with a lot of backlash from people, with many insinuating that it is a clear case of domestic violence. It is not.

“Austin has never laid his hands on me. He has never even raised his voice at me, and God in heaven knows that’s the truth.

“I’m here at First Delta American Hospital, Asaba, receiving treatment. Several psychiatrist have come to assess me mentally and I have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.”