Celebrities Stun On Red Carpet Of Oscars 2021 (Photos)

Damola Areo9 hours ago
The 93rd Annual Academy Awards which celebrates the achievements in television and film over the previous year, held on Sunday night, April 25 with just 170 guests in attendance.

The socially distanced ceremony was broadcast from two locations in Los Angeles: The Dolby Theatre and Union Station, and celebrities stormed the red carpet in style.

Stars like Carey Mulligan, Zendaya Amanda Seyfried, Regina King,  Margot Robbie, Laura Dern, Maria, Viola Davis, Jena Friedman, Chloe Zhao, Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Colman, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby,  Celeste Waite,  Emerald Fennell, Andra Day,  Tiara Thomas, Brad Pitt, and lots more all looked incredible on the red carpet.

See full photos below.

