Celebrate Me When I’m Alive, Israel DMW Says After Obama DMW’s Death

Davido’s Logistics Manager, Israel DMW has shared a post centered on “fake love” hours after a member of Davido Music Worldwide crew, Obama DMW died.

Israel DMW in his post stated that he should be celebrated when he is alive and not when he is dead.

Israel who stated that he doesn’t want “fake social media love” when he is dead, said “Ogun will kill anyone” who does that.