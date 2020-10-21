Cease Cracked Down On EndSARS Protesters – Joe Biden Tells Nig Govt

Former US Vice President, Joe Biden has urged the Nigerian Government to cease the crackdown on EndSARS protesters in the country.

Biden who is running for US President said this in reaction to the shooting of protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos on Tuesday night.

He also expressed his condolence to those who have lost loved ones in the cause of the attack.

He said, “I urge President Buhari and the Nigerian military to cease the violent crackdown on protesters in Nigeria, which has already resulted in several deaths. My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence.

“The United States must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy.

“I encourage the government to engage in a good-faith dialogue with civil society to address these long-standing grievances and work together for a more just and inclusive Nigeria.”