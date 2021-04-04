Headline

CCT Chairman: We Are Investigation Case Involving Danladi Umar – Police

Damola Areo2 hours ago
Justice Danladi Umar

The Police in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja have said that investigations into the alleged assault involving the chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCT, Danladi Umar, is ongoing.

Umar and a security guard had been involved in an altercation at a shopping plaza in Abuja which was captured in a video that went viral.

Notifying the public on the issue, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam, revealed that professionalism and fairness will be deployed by the police in investigating the matter.

Mariam said, “Following the incident of alleged assault involving the CCT Chairman and a security guard that occurred at Bannex Plaza on Monday March 29th,2021, the Command wishes to state categorically that, discreet investigation is still on-going.

“Hence, the *Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma wishes to reassure members of the public that the Command will be professional, fair and thorough in its investigation.

“Furthermore, the Command urges residents to remain calm and allow the law take its cause.”

