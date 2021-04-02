Headline

CCT Chairman: NBA Condemns Assault On Security Guard

Damola Areo1 hour ago
0
Justice Danladi Umar

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has frowned at the assault on a security guard by Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar.

The victim, an employee of Jul Reliable Guards Services Limited, works at the Banex Plaza in Wuse 2, Abuja.

Rapulu Nduka, NBA Publicity Secretary, in a reaction on Thursday, said the body read the statement credited to the CCT spokesman, Ibraheem Al-Hassan.

The NBA condemned the “display of naked power by a public officer, especially one who, by virtue of his high office, is expected to exhibit a high standard of conduct”.

The body regretted the situation involving the head of an agency of government set up to ensure compliance, by public officers, with the code of conduct.

The NBA said as a member of the legal profession, Umar is expected, by the extant rules that regulate the conduct of legal practitioners in Nigeria, to maintain a high standard of professional conduct.

Nduka noted that the prima facie evidence currently available raises questions regarding whether such standards have been met.

The NBA announced a probe into the circumstances that led to the altercation, and promised to ensure an appropriate action is taken to address the incident.

Damola Areo1 hour ago
0

Related Articles

Soludo Speaks On Poverty, Healthcare In Nigeria

Soludo Narrates How He Survived Attack By Gunmen

1 hour ago
Senate President Reacts To Death Of Murray-Bruce

Easter: Senate President Preaches, Peace, Tolerance

15 hours ago

51m Nigerians Have Enrolled For NIN, Says Pantami

20 hours ago
COOUTH, MDCAN, Anmbra , Anambra state, doctors on strike in Anmabra, doctors on strike, ARD, patients appeal to Obiano, doctors, Patients Appeal To COOUTH Doctors On Strike In Anambra, Health news, strike, warning strike, doctors, MDCAN Doctors Embark On Warning Strike In Anambra, Doctors Embark On Warning Strike In Anambra, Doctors Embark On Warning Strike, Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria,Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Nigeria News, Nigeria health News, health news, Anambra latest news, Doctors embark on Strike in Anambra, COOUTH Strike

Nigerian Doctors Begin Strike Over Pay, Inadequate Facilities

21 hours ago
Back to top button