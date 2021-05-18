Business

CBN Intervention Fund Not Tilted – Emefiele

Damola Areo29 mins ago
2
CBN chief Godwin Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigerian, Godwin Emefiele, has faulted claims suggesting that the Bank’s targeted interventions in the agricultural sector are tilted in favor of a certain section of the country.

Emefiele pushed for more private sector investment in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain. #ABP #ricepyramids

He urged farmers to repay loans promptly to ensure sustenance of Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP).

Emefiele: “The CBN is positioned to ensure the integration of our farmers into the Government’s Economic Sustainability Program, aimed at providing 5 million homes with electricity using solar energy”

“We believe significant improvements in domestic production of staple food items, would help in attaining our price stability goals while reducing our dependence on imported food items”

CBN finances 3,107,890 farmers for the cultivation of 3,801,397 hectares across 21 commodities through 23 Participating Financial Institutions in the 36 States of the Federation and FCT.

Nigerian youths have the talent, energy, enthusiasm, technological adoption capacity and drive to revolutionize agricultural production in Nigeria.

CBN plans minimum 1 million hectares of rice through a combination of RIFAN farmers and prime/private anchors for each planting season in 2021.

Revamped Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX) to commence operation by the 4th quarter of 2021.

Emefiele said attaining food sufficiency in food production will not come cheap.

Damola Areo29 mins ago
2

Related Articles

lagos state

Microsoft Partners Nigeria On Digital Transformation

2 weeks ago

Shun Eco Currency, Ex-diplomat Advises FG

3 weeks ago
Fake CBN Governor Jailed For Three Years

Households, Businesses Can Apply For N50bn COVID-19 Loans – CBN

April 13, 2021
dangote cement

We Sell Cement Cheaper In Nigeria Than In Other Countries – Dangote

April 13, 2021
Back to top button