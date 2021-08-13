Cavani Won’t Play In Man United’s Opening Game – Solskjaer

Edinson Cavani will not be available for Manchester United’s opening game of the season against Leeds United, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The boss explained the situation around the Uruguayan – and Ivory Coast internationals Amad and Eric Bailly – in his exclusive MUTV interview ahead of Saturday’s match (12:30 BST).

El Matador was part of the Copa America with his country earlier this summer, but Solskjaer said the striker will miss the start of the season for a different reason.

“Edi is in the country,” said Ole. “[But] he’s just finishing off his isolation period. He’s had a little bit of extra time for personal reasons.

“Eric and Amad are also in the country waiting to get the all-clear to join the team again. They’ve had a very exciting summer of course, been in the Olympics [and] played games before that as well, so they should be fit before they come.”

Cavani netted 17 goals in his first season with United, with 13 of them coming in the season’s final four months or so.

That impressive form led to the legendary forward agreeing to extend his stay at Old Trafford for a further year.

Our no.7 shared an Instagram post from his home on Thursday, confirming that he had returned to the United Kingdom ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.