Headline

Caution Extremists In Your Midst, CAN Tells NSCIA

Damola Areo5 hours ago
2
Christian Association of Nigeria CAN
Christian Association of Nigeria CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has advised the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, to caution the extremists in their midst.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday titled, “CAN rejoice with NSCIA, Muslims at Sallah” signed by Daramola Joseph, CAN’s General Secretary.

The statement read in part, “We aren’t unaware that your fasting was in obedience to the divine directive: ‘O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous’ Surat Al-Baqarah 2:183

“May God answer all your godly prayers offered throughout the month.

“We appeal to the leadership of the NSCIA to continue to caution the extremists who aren’t well grounded in the faith and whose wicked and ungodly actions are giving bad names to Islam.”

Damola Areo5 hours ago
2

Related Articles

Ozekhome Faults Southern Gov’s Call For National Dialogue

5 hours ago
Oyo Decides: Ladoja Speaks On 'Rampant Ballot-Box Snatchers'

Agitation For Yoruba Nation May Degenerate Into War – Ladoja

10 hours ago
Mimiko

Southern, Northern Govs Should Meet On Grey Areas —Mimiko

10 hours ago
ohanaeze

Ignore Rumoured IPOB Threat Against Lagos, Ohanaeze Tells Sanwo-Olu

10 hours ago
Back to top button