Caution Extremists In Your Midst, CAN Tells NSCIA

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has advised the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, to caution the extremists in their midst.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday titled, “CAN rejoice with NSCIA, Muslims at Sallah” signed by Daramola Joseph, CAN’s General Secretary.

The statement read in part, “We aren’t unaware that your fasting was in obedience to the divine directive: ‘O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous’ Surat Al-Baqarah 2:183

“May God answer all your godly prayers offered throughout the month.

“We appeal to the leadership of the NSCIA to continue to caution the extremists who aren’t well grounded in the faith and whose wicked and ungodly actions are giving bad names to Islam.”