Cattle Breeders Demand 750,000sqr Metres For Ranching In Delta

The Delta State chapter of the Cattle Traders Association has demanded 750,000 sqr metres of land for ranching in the state.

The Association made the demand during a public hearing on a bill to ban open grazing in the state titled, “Bill for a Law to provide for the Regulation of Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing and to Prohibit Open Grazing and related matters in Delta State.”

According to the Association, the 5,000 sqr metres provided for in the bill is not adequate for the business of ranching.

This was disclosed in a memorandum signed by the chairman, Alhaji Musa Shuwa.

He said, “This is only for the markets. Also, each market takes delivery of not less than 800 cattle every week. Our members hardly sell all their cattle at the market, hence the need to feed the cattle by grazing.

“With the intendment of the draft of this bill being to ban open grazing, it is our respectful view that to have cattle within enclosed grazing (for the purpose of ranching) area would mean that a large space of land is needed for this purpose.

“While we acknowledge that the 5,000 square metres mentioned in Section 8 (2a) is only in the minimum, it is our modest view that even in the minimum, 5,000 square metres of land may not be the best starting point.

“We, therefore, recommend that to practically satisfy having an abattoir, veterinary clinic, livestock market, administrative office and security post as provided in Section 2 (b) to (g), Section 2 (a) should provide that the designated area shall comprise a minimum of 30,000 square metres of land.”