Casillas Announces Split From Wife Sara Carbonero

Real Madrid legend, Ike Casillas and his wife Sara Carbonero have announced their split from their marriage.

The couple announced that their love had “taken separate paths”.

They, however, said that they will continue as friends to enable them raise their two children.

“Both Sara and I feel enormously proud of the family we are and of having shared a love that has filled us with happiness during all our years together.

“Today our love as a couple takes different but not distant paths since we’ll continue together in the marvellous task of continuing to be devoted parents as we have been up until now.

“This is a well-considered decision which we have taken through mutual agreement,” Casillas posted on Instagram.