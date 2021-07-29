Case Against El-Zakzaky Has Ended – Counsel

Marshal Abubakar, the Counsel to the defendants Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and wife, has said their trial has come to end as the Kaduna State High Court found them not guilty of the alleged crime, filed against them by the Kaduna State Government.

Abubakar had represented the lead counsel in the suit, Femi Falana, SAN.

He told journalists, “The court found that the charges filed in 2018 pursuant to the Penal law enacted by the State Government in 2017 were over an alleged offence committed in 2015. The court presided by Justice Gideon Kurada, held that the charge was not supposed to be filed in the first place, as the government cannot arraign someone for a said crime that was not an offence at the time.

“ The court ruled that the charge was incompetent as the court agreed that El-Zakzaky and his wife had committed no offence. The court also holds that the event of December 12 2015 and December 15, 2015 was not an offence and the court was emphatic that none of the events of December 12, 2015 can be attributed to the defendants for an offence.

“The court, thereby, discharges and acquits the defendants, as there should have been no charge in the first place. No party asked for cost of fine”