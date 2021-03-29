CAN Urges President Buhari To Act Fast On Insecurity

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast concerning insecurity to prevent the country from degenerating into self-help.

This was disclosed on a statement issued by the National Chairman, Youth Wing, Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Belusochukwu Enwere.

Enwere lamented the kidnapping of a bus load of members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on their way to Kachia, Kaduna State, for evangelism by gunmen, expressed the fear that Nigerians, out of frustration and failure of government to protect them, may be forced to bear arms in self-defence.

“Our hearts bleeds that a bus load of Christians from RCCG in Kaduna Province 1 going for a prayer work to Kafanchan was abducted on their way. Obviously, the incident of kidnapping is a case too many.

“This has become a norm in our society where human beings on daily basis, could be whisked away by gunmen. As youths, we are disappointed that victims could be left with correspondence from the government without further actions. It’s a pointer that Nigeria is on its way to Golgotha and only divine intervention can stop it.

“We challenge the government, the security agencies to act now or never. The protection of lives and properties of the common man is their primary responsibility. This anti-human behaviour cannot be corrected by mere condemnation by government on the pages of newspapers, but by action.

“Buhari’s government and security agencies should sit up. If the situation does not improve, YOWICAN fears that self-defence may be inevitable as Nigerian citizens may be forced to arm themselves in churches, mosques, while traveling and in some holy places. How could citizens be taken away just like that without a trace?”