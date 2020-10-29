CAN Reacts As Video Confirms Boko Haram Still Holds Zango Polycarp

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has said that it will continue to pray for the release of Rev. Polycarp Zango who is currently in Boko Haram captivity.

Rev. John Hayab who spoke in Abuja said that the CAN wishes to see the release of Zango and others in captivity of the terrorist group.

“As a body, our primary duty is to pray for their rescue and encourage them to have faith in God. We are with them in the spirit,’’ he said.

“He (Zango) and the other women are citizens of Nigeria. So, they are entitled to state protection and rescue in circumstances as that which they have found themselves today.

“We, therefore, reiterate our appeal to the Federal Government, the Plateau state authorities and the security agencies to ensure their release from the hands of the insurgents before it is too late,” Hayab said.