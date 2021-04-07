CAN Hails Appointment Of DIG Usman Alkali Baba As New IGP

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing DIG Usman Alkali Baba as Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

This was after Muhammed Adamu was fired from the position yesterday by the President who is currently in London on a medical trip.

Reacting to the appointment, the chairman, CAN, Kaduna State chapter, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, said, “Following President Muhammadu Buhari appointment of DIG Usman Alkali Baba as the acting Inspector -General of Police, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Kaduna state chapter, rejoices with the new IGP.”

His sattement continued, “The acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has worked in different capacities in Kaduna state. His contributions of maintaining peace in the state cannot easily be forgotten, hence his sincerity, honesty and wealth of experience to ensure a peaceful society is still very fresh in our minds.”

Rev. Hayab noted that the appointment of IGP Usman Alkali Baba came at a good time, considering that Nigerians needed a man, who has the vision and a road map towards bringing an end the various challenges and frustrations that the country had gone through.

According to the statement, “Having known the acting IGP Usman Alkali Baba for some years, with a determination to bring sanity to the human race, l call on Nigerians to cooperate with the new IGP so that together we will realise peace in the land once more.”

Hayab explained that the new IGP “no doubt, needs Nigerians’ sincere advice, suggestions and prayers on the way forward for a free society that is devoid of any form of criminality.

“He is a man that has a listening ear to any constructive advice, hence, Nigerians should be rest assured that their sincere observations on the way forward towards a peaceful society will be highly looked into by the new IGP.

“While we welcome the acting IGP Usman Alkali Baba, let us all give him all the support and the advice that is needed for the police under his leadership to succeed.”