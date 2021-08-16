CAN Expresses Worry Over Rising Violence In Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has expressed worry over the rising violence across Nigeria.

This is following the recent attack on travellers in Riyom, Jos North, Barkin Ladi and Irigwe Chiefdom in Bassa Local Government Areas which left many of them dead and several others injured.

A statement signed by the chairman, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, sees CAN expressing deep pain over the incident.

CAN said, “The leadership of the church on the Plateau totally condemns these attacks and pleads with the security agents to be professional in handling their responsibility to guarantee the security of lives and property.

“The Church equally condemns the attack on a convoy of commuters along Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government Area which also led to loss of lives. Every human life is precious and the unlawful killing of any human being, regardless of their identity and affiliation, is unacceptable.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria, Plateau State Chapter mourns with the families of those who lost their lives and loved ones as well as those who have been displaced or suffered harm of any kind.

“We pray that these needless killings quickly come to a swift end. As a Church on the Plateau, we are committed to working towards justice and peaceful co-coexistence.

“We call on all arms and tiers of government to ensure that the criminals responsible for these dastardly acts of violence are brought to justice.”