CAN Declare Three-Day Mourning For Attahiru, Others

The youth wing of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has declared a three day mourning to honour the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru.

Attahiru and other officers died in a military plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

To honour the army chief, Belusochukwu Enwere, the national chairman of CAN’s youth wing, declared the mourning period in a statement in Abuja yesterday.

CAN also called for a probe into military plane crashes in the country as the organisation described the deceased officers as heroes who gave their lives for the security of the nation.

CAN said: “The entire Christian Youths in Nigeria are grieved by the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru and other military officers.

“Attahiru and the other officers are heroes who gave their lives for the security of our nation. The tragic incident is a colossal loss to Nigeria

“Starting from today (Sunday), we shall observe three days mourning for our fallen heroes. YOWICAN urges the Federal Government to do same because these men are risking their lives to secure our nation.

“As we announce a three-day national mourning, we demand an extensive inquest into this military plane crash and must be followed to the last.

“This is a tragedy too much to bear. Our country has passed the stage where military aircraft will crash like that and we call it normal.

“In less than one year, two military aircraft crashed for nothing without solid investigations. This will surely affect the security of our nation and the war against insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping.

“President Muhammadu Buhari must do something about this before it is too late. Who knows who is next? It could be the President, a governor, Senator, military officers or ordinary citizens.

“We commiserate with the military high command, the families of Lt. General Attahiru and the other officers and men who have paid the supreme price for the security of our nation.