CAN Calls For Police Reforms, Tells Govt To Dialogue With Protesters

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has joined the growing number of voices calling for police reforms in the country.

In a statement issued, CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, commended the youths who are demanding an end to police brutality.

He called on the government to set up a committee to dialogue with the representatives of the protesters to douse tension in the country.

He said, “Semi-literates should never be recruited into the Police again. Well-educated, morally and mentally sound people are good enough to wear police uniform in Nigeria.

“All tiers of the government should stop paying lip service to the welfare of the people and immediately begin welfare programmes that will bring succor to the suffering masses.

“State governors and the FCT Minister should set up a committee to dialogue with the representatives of the protesters to douse tension in the country.

“The Inspector General of Police should suspend the implementation of the establishment of SWAT. All officers who were members of SARS should be screened to unmask the rotten eggs.

“The government should wake up now and provide a future for our youths through provision of gainful employment or enabling environment for their employment”, Ayokunle added.