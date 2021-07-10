CAN Attended TB Joshua’s Burial – Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has dispelled the rumors that the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, snubbed the burial ceremony of late Prophet TB Joshua.

TB Joshua who died on June 5 was buried yesterday at the Synagogue Church of All Nations which he founded.

Despite the presence of notable Nigerians and also foreigners at the ceremony, prominent Nigerian pastors were absent.

However, according to Femi Fani-Kayode, CAN was present at the event.

He tweeted, “Glad that CAN attended the burial of my friend & brother Prophet T.B. Joshua & that they described him as “a great man of God” & “a blessing to humanity”. They have spoken the truth. Their acknowledgment of his great ministry & massive contribution to the Body of Christ has gone a long way to bring healing, unity and peace to the Christian community in Nigeria. Kudos to them. May the soul of God’s “End-time” General & one of the brightest stars & greatest Ambassadors of Christendom, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, rest in peace.”