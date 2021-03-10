CAN Accuses Kwara Govt Of Bias On Hijab Crisis In Schools

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has said the Kwara State government ha shown bias by approving hijab for all schools in the state including Christian-owned schools.

A statement issued by its General Secretary Joseph Daramola, accused the Kwara state government of acting in contempt of a court process.

It said the government can issue directives on schools it owns but not those it doesn’t directly own.

The statement said, “CAN has resolved to use lawful means to reverse the order if the government refuses to withdraw the directive.

“It appears to be contempt of the court because the governor is aware that there is a pending court case on this matter over which the court had ruled that the status quo be maintained.

“Is the governor now saying that he is above the law? What is going to spoil if we all wait for the court to pronounce judgment on the matter? Why this hasty action?

“Instead of the government to caution such trouble makers and admonish them to wait for the court process to be concluded and judgment delivered, the Kwara State Government has shown its religious bias by the blanket approval of the wearing of Hijab, even in Christian mission schools. This action is not only discriminatory and divisive, but it also suggests that the government was the one behind the earlier illegal enforcement of the wearing of Hijab in Christian schools.

“While the government may give directive in its own schools, it ought to respect the schools it does not directly own and respect the religious cultures of such schools as well.

“The political elite should stop using their religious overzealousness in causing division in the society, but should rather treat all equally irrespective of religious and ethnic affiliation. If we will all do pilgrimage together, there must be fairness to all, mutual respect and justice. No political leader should use his or her position to further the cause of any particular religion or ethnic group, to enable peace prevail.

“The governor has shown bias for one religion with his inability to wait for court process to be concluded over this matter.”