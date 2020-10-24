Buying Properties Is Not The Best Investment – Daddy Freeze

OAP Daddy Freeze has said that the best investment in life is not buying properties but lifting the poor out of poverty.
According to the OAP, buying properties is good but they can be destroyed.
He shared on his official instagram page:
“The best investment in life is not buying property or starting a business don’t let motivational speakers fvck with your mind…
“The best investment is lifting the poor out of poverty.. Your houses and businesses could be destroyed in seconds if you don’t invest in uplifting the youths around you from poverty!
“Secure your future, don’t invest in businesses or property or your children alone, Invest in the youths around you!”
