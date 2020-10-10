Burna Starts Charity To Bail Arrested EndSARS Protesters

Burna Boy has revealed that he has opened a charity organization which will help in bailing arrested EndSARS protesters.

The singer made this known in a statement which reveals that his silence on the EndSARS protests hasn’t been without efforts behind the scene.

He also urged those dragging him for his silence to not make the issue about him.

Burna Boy said, “I have taken the past week to gather my thoughts. I usually respond to these matters with my emotions and frustrations. This time I have chosen to ignore the attempts; well-meaning or derogatory to draw me out. This is not and should not be about me. It is about a fundamental problem that affects us all Nigerians, as Africans and as human beings.

“The state of our country, Nigeria, is tricky; it has been from before I was born. My greatest concern in all of this is that SARS will end now as it allegedly has several times in the past (I recall giving calls to end SARS during my USA tour in April 2019 and morph into a different entity down the line with a different form or a different name. In my opinion, abolishing the unit is a definite first step but we cannot afford to stop there.

“I have created a sub-fund under my charity- The Reach called (@ProjectProtectng) to help protesters that are wrongfully harmed/arrested by SARS during and after these protests. This is a fund for the people by the people.”