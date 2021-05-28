Burna Boy, Wizkid Nominated In 2021 BET Awards

Singers Burna Boy and Wizkid, have been nominated for Best International Act at the 2021 BET Awards.

Recall that Burna Boy won the Best International Act category at the 2019 and 2020 BET Awards.

He and Wizkid are up for Best International Act, along with Aya Nakamura (France), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Emicida (Brazil), Headie One (UK), Young T & Bugsey (UK) and Youssoupha (France).

“We are back and excited to bring culture’s biggest night, the 2021 ‘BET Awards,’ safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year’s incredible roster of nominees.

“We broke ground as one of the first official award shows to move forward during the global pandemic and we are ready to take our pioneer status to the next level with the return of an audience to celebrate the best and brightest creative minds in the entertainment industry,” Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, said.