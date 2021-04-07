Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido Make Forbes 100 Icons From Africa

Nigerian superstar singers, Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid have been featured on the Forbes ‘100 Innovations, Inventions & Icons From Africa’.

Director General of the World Trade Organization, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Olugbenga Agboola, Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Funke Akindele-Bello, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and Mr Eazi, Olugbenga Agboola, also made the list.

According to the American business magazine, the list was curated from Hollywood exports and Grammy artists to award-winning ideas that can save the world.

The publication, via its official Twitter account, @Forbesafrica, said,

“This also include the award-winning ideas that had defined the African continent and influential role models that have spelt Africa’s growth over the last decade.”.

Forbes described Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy as one of the biggest and most successful African artist on the continent.

Speaking on Wizkid, an excerpt from the magazine reads, ”Another one of Nigeria’s brightest and biggest stars, Wizkid, is described by Vogue as “an image-maker who speaks to millennials”.

The publication described the “A Better Time” star as ‘one of Africa’s biggest musicians.