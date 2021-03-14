Entertainment

Burna Boy Wins First-Ever Grammy Award With ‘Twice As Tall’ Album

Damola Areo2 days ago
Burna Boy (source: Instagram)

Burna Boy has won his first Grammys after being nominated in the Best Global Music Album category of the awards.

His Twice as Tall album won the award over records by Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar). The win marks Burna Boy’s first Grammy Award after being nominated last year.

Burna Boy won the award months after the Recording Academy announced plans to change the name of Best World Music Album to Best Global Music Album, saying it’s a step toward “a more relevant, modern, and inclusive term.”

Watch the video;

