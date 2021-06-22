Headline

Buratai Appointed Ambassador To Benin Republic

Damola Areo47 mins ago
2
The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Geoffrey Onyeama today 22 June 2021, presented Letters of Credence to the Ambassador-Designate of Nigeria to the Republic of Cameroon, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin (Retired) and the Ambassador-Designate of Nigeria to the Republic of Benin, Lt.Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (Retired).
The Minister of Foreign Affairs during the brief ceremony congratulated the immediate past Service Chiefs on their appointment by Mr. President and called on them to deploy their wealth of experience to promote Nigeria’s interest during their tour of duty in countries of accreditation.

Tags
Damola Areo47 mins ago
2

Related Articles

Buhari Eases COVID-19 Lockdown In Abuja, Lagos, Ogun (Full Speech)

Buhari Promises To Bequeath Citizens-led Policing System

46 mins ago
Muhammadu Buhari

ECOWAS Court Stops Buhari Govt From Prosecuting People For Using Twitter

7 hours ago
Coronavirus Forces Senate To Suspend Plenary

Senate Receives Buhari’s Request For N895.84bn Supplementary Budget

7 hours ago
COVID-19: Provide Relief for Poor Nigerians, Senate President Tells Buhari

APC Will Suffer Challenges When Buhari Leaves – Lawan

14 hours ago
Back to top button