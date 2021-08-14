Buhari’s Visit To Tinubu In London Not About 2023 Presidential Election – Presidency

The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to APC Chieftain Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London was not about the 2023 presidential election.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina stated that Buhari visited Tinubu on account of goodwill and not to show support for his alleged presidential ambition.

Both men had met in London a few days ago, a meeting that led to speculations concerning the 2023 presidential election.

Clearing the air, Adesina told Channels TV, “The President still has two years, less three months in his tenure of office. So for him to start supporting somebody now will just be jumping the gun.

“And you know that President Buhari will never do that. Before the 2019 election, people started to campaign for him before INEC blew the whistle of the campaign to start. He was the one who came out to say No, don’t do it!. Don’t jump the gun!.

“So the President himself will dare not jump the gun in terms of supporting one candidate or the other”.

“Also recall that he has said that anybody who wants to be President after him should go out and work. That means the president may not be supporting anybody until maybe when the candidate of the party emerges. Knowing President Buhari, he will never jump the gun.”