Buhari’s Virtues Attracted Me To APC – Ben Ayade

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State. Image credit: State House

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has said the virtues of President Muhammadu Buhari attracted him to join the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ayade last month dumped the Peoples Democratic Party to pitch tent with the APC.

He met with Buhari for the first time as an APC governor after he [aid a visit tp the State House in Abuja where he addressed journalists.

“I moved into the APC because of my personal relationship with Mr. President. I have watched him and I found honesty, integrity and I see his wish and commitment to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“To that extent, I have a leader that I trust.

“Opposition in the third world means let everything happen that will make the other party look bad.

“I’m one of the strong Nigerian Governors, who has risen beyond party lines and ethnic lines by virtue of my education and exposure,” he said.

