Buhari’s Twitter Suspension Clueless, Says Banky W

Singer Banky W has described as clueless the federal government’s decision to suspend Twitter in Nigeria.

The singer stated that the government has not been able to stop kidnapping and banditry but are quick to make a move against Twitter.

He warned politicians above 65 not to expect any vote in the coming elections.

“Nigerian Government banned Twitter, and announced the ban ON Twitter. You can’t make this up. Clueless.

“They can’t stop kidnapping, armed robbery and terrorism, the country is as unsafe as ever and yet they can seize passports and block bank accounts of peaceful protesters.

“They ban cryptocurrency. They ban Twitter. Completely out of touch with the plight of young people.

“The retirement age in Nigeria is 65. Regardless of party if you’ll be over 65 at the time of elections, we won’t vote for you. It’ll at least eliminate an entire group that has had enough opportunities to fix this mess.

“Can we consider doing #NowToOldToRule? If you’re over 65, you’ve had your chance to help fix this mess. Isn’t it time for that entire generation to rest? The Nigerian Government should not be a retirement home. It’s worth a thought. It’s worth a shot,” he wrote.