Buhari’s Son Yusuf Set To Marry Daughter Of Emir – Report

Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, is reportedly set to marry Zahra Bayero, the daughter of Emir of Bichi in Kano State, Nasir Bayero.

Credible sources told Daily Nigerian that the wedding ceremony will take place “in the next two to three months”

“Preparations are on top gear for the grand event. As the tradition provides, the parents of the groom have met with the parents of the bride to express Yusuf’s interest in marrying Zahra,” the source said, pleading anonymity.

The source added that the event would have taken place earlier but for the absence of the groom’s mother, Aisha Buhari, who recently returned from a six-month medical trip in Dubai.

“Now that his mother returned a few weeks to Ramadan [Muslim holy month], it is clear the wedding will take place after Sallah holidays,” the source added.

Zahra Bayero is said to be currently studying architecture in the United Kingdom. Yusuf graduated from the University of Surrey, Guildford, United Kingdom in 2016.