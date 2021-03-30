Buhari’s Overseas Treatment, A Badge of Failure -PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for traveling to London for medical checkup.

The PDP said it points out his Presidency’s failure to fix our healthcare system, which has been wrecked by his administration.

The party disclosed this in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement said, “It is indeed worrisome that under President Buhari, even the hitherto highly rated State House Clinic, has become so moribund that it cannot provide a simple medical checkup service for Mr. President.

“While the PDP has nothing against where any person, including President Buhari, seeks his or her medical services, our party is worried that the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency is taking no decisive steps to fix our health care system, ostensibly because Mr. President can afford overseas medical treatment at tax payers’ expense.

“The PDP is disturbed that while Mr. President jets out for medical treatment in well-equipped hospitals abroad, our hospitals and medical personnel are in very sorry situation while millions of our compatriots suffer, with many dying ona daily basis from conditions that have simple medical solutions.

“It is indeed heartrending that Nigerians are suffering this huge misfortune of having this highly insensitive, incompetent and corrupt leadership of very selfish individuals who do not care about the welfare of other citizens.

“More saddening is that all the institutions, policies and programmes established by the PDP, which hitherto ensured access to affordable healthcare for Nigerians have been wrecked by the Buhari administration.

“Our party urges President Buhari to show leadership by reflecting on the fact that millions of Nigerians cannot afford overseas treatment and have become despondent by his failure to take decisive steps to address our national healthcare needs.

“President Buhari must know that his duty as President is not only for his personal needs but more importantly for the needs of the generality of Nigerians.

“The PDP however calls on Nigerians to remain calm and not resign to despondency as we collectively work to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of misrule.”