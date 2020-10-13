Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie, Nominated As INEC Commissioner

Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie has been named among the Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Her name and that of others were read by the Senate President Ahmad Lawal during plenary today.

The others names include Prof. Muhaamad Sani from Katsina State, Lauretta Onochie from Delta State, Kunle Cornelius Ajayi from Ekiti State and Seidu Ahmad from Jigawa State.

More details later…