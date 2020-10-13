Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie, Nominated As INEC Commissioner

Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie has been named among the Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
Her name and that of others were read by the Senate President Ahmad Lawal during plenary today.
The others names include Prof. Muhaamad Sani from Katsina State, Lauretta Onochie from Delta State, Kunle Cornelius Ajayi from Ekiti State and Seidu Ahmad from Jigawa State.
More details later…
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.