Buhari’s Account On All Social Media Platforms Should Be Deactivate – Fayose

The former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has called on all social media platforms to deactivate the accounts of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fayose also called for same treatment to be meted out to accounts associated with the Buhari government.

He said this following the Nigerian government’s decision to suspend Twitter in Nigeria.

”I said it before and let me reiterate it again that it is only a ‘Jonah’ in a ship that can make such pronouncement, suspending Twitter from the country. God, please save us from President Buhari, ‘the Jonah in our ship’.

“Those undermining the rights of Nigerians to freedom of expression should themselves not enjoy such right.

“Therefore, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other Social media platforms should deactivate all accounts associated with @MBuhari and his government as done in Turkey in 2020 for us to have peace in Nigeria,” he wrote.