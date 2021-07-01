Buhari Will Soon Arrest Priests – Mbaka

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Fr, Ejike Mbaka has said President Muhammad Buhari may arrest priests in the country soon.

He said this will be a result of the priests criticising the government.

He said this while pointing out that the current government is not on track.

“Suffering has become part of our history, but it will not continue like this forever.

“Everybody cannot be dumb at the same time. Nigerians should not be suffering.”

He lamented the fate of ordinary citizens and accused the nation’s leadership of “wickedness”.

Mbaka recalled that at a time, there was no banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism in Nigeria, except hooliganism which was at a “miniature level”.

“At that time, leadership was not about money,” the outspoken clergy added.

“I’m seeing a time, if my brother priests do not begin to speak, we will hear that Bishop A, B, C, D has been arrested and handcuffed,” he warned.