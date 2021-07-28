Buhari Will Solve All Security, Economic Challenges – Femi Adesina

The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari will tackle all security and economic challenges before leaving office in 2023.

This was stated by Sppecial Assistant to the President on Media and Public, Femi Adesina, when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Adesina also stated that it it is wrong for some Nigerians to make a sweeping statement that things are not working in the country at the moment.

He said, “When you say things are not in the best of shape, you are making a sweeping statement but that may not be right. There are challenges in certain areas. In security, economy there are challenges but that does not mean that some good things are not happening in the country.

“I just spoke with you about infrastructure and things that will be commissioned in the first quarter of next year particularly. Are those not good things? There are challenges in the country and those challenges are being tackled.

“Be rest assured that those challenges will be decisively tackled in the life of this administration. It will be wrong for anybody to just come out and say things are not right in the country. No! There are challenges just as many other countries of the world have challenges. But are there good things happening in Nigeria? I can bet you, great things are happening in this country.”

Also speaking on President Buhari’s trip to the United Kingdom (UK) for an education summit, Adesina said the meeting was called by the British government.

“I understand that the meeting is at the instance of the British. I may not have an idea of what the agenda will be. Of course , the president will have talking points already prepared for him but the meeting was at the instance of the British”.